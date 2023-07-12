Kamloops city council dissolves standing committees in favour of new structure

Photo: Castanet

Five standing committees have been dissolved by Kamloops city council in favour of a new hybrid approach to committee structure.

Councillors voted 7-1 Tuesday to dissolve the city's five standing committees based on the recommendation of a special committee struck earlier this year after Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson made a number of unilateral changes to standing committee rosters. Hamer-Jackson was the lone opposing vote on Tuesday.

Hamer-Jackson questioned the legality of the motion, suggesting it violated the Community Charter, under which the mayor is allowed to make appointments to standing committees as long as half of the appointees are city councillors. The mayor does not have the same authority when it comes to select committees.

“Without waiving solicitor client privilege, we have been received guidance that the recommendation as framed is in accordance with the Community Charter,” Maria Mazzotta, the city’s corporate officer, replied during Tuesday's council meeting.

Council voted in May to endorse a hybrid approach to committee structure, meaning different committees — standing, select or subcommittees — might be put in place depending on the specific type of work required for each city department.

Under the Community Charter, standing committees are established by the mayor, and at least half of the appointees must be council members. Select committee members are appointed by council, and at least one member must be an elected council member.

Select committees take on project-focused tasks while long-term work can be undertaken by standing committees.

Council members previously voted 8-1 to suspend the five standing committees after Hamer-Jackson made sweeping changes to the city’s standing committees, including removing some councillors as chairs and adding citizens.

Coun. Dale Bass told Castanet Kamloops the standing committees were dissolved for being ineffectual, with some meetings being “pointlessly” long and others having barely any items on their agendas.

“For the 25 years I've been here, they've always been select committees. The mayor, last term, decided he wanted to do it differently, and assign standing committees to what he felt were overreaching, ongoing, significant issues or topics,” said Bass.

“So we've gone back to the way it used to be where specific topics can be identified, and some of them don’t have to be four years long.”

Hamer-Jackson told Castanet Kamloops he felt there needs to be more public input in council committees.

“You got the same people in the same room all the time you're gonna get a lot of the same result, and that's why I feel that it's important to have professionals,” said Hamer-Jackson.

“When I pick people on the standing committees, I have guys over 30 to 35 years that work for the city and, you know, retired and road builders and, you know, all different kinds of people.”

Bass motioned for council to create the community engagement select committee, which she said would create opportunities for town halls. The motion was supported 8-1, with Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson as the only opposed.

Later in the meeting, Hamer-Jackson introduced his own motion to hold a town hall meeting.