Man arrested after two parked cars hit on Columbia Street: police

A driver was arrested last weekend after allegedly hitting two parked cars in downtown Kamloops.

At about 3 a.m. on Saturday, police said, officers saw a car with smoking and squealing tires on Seventh Avenue. The officers later learned the man allegedly struck two parked cars in the 600-block of Columbia Street.

Mounties arrested the driver for failing to remain at the scene of an accident and impaired driving.

The driver has received a 90-day driving prohibition, a 30-day vehicle impound and violation tickets.

Any witnesses or anyone with information are asked to call the RCMP at 250-828-3000.