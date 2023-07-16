Man in custody after report of someone calling for help in Sahali

Photo: Castanet

A man is behind bars after Kamloops Mounties received a report last weekend of someone calling for help in the Sahali area.

Police said they received a phone call at about 9:30 p.m. on June 7 from someone asking for help. As a result of the investigation, a man was arrested and held in custody pending a bail hearing.

The man was charged with assault by choking, suffocating or strangling, uttering threats and assault, according to Mounties.

No other details were made public.

Anyone with information about the incident can call police at 250-828-3000.