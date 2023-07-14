Man arrested, held until sober after disturbance in North Kamloops, police say

Photo: File Photo

Charges are not expected after a disturbance call last weekend led to the arrest of a man for assault and public intoxication.

At about 9 p.m. on July 7, police received a call about a man standing over another man with a weapon near Yew Street and Mackenzie Avenue.

When officers arrived, one of the men was arrested for assault and public intoxication. He was put in cells to sober up and then released without process.

