Food, oil targeted by thieves at rural store west of Kamloops

Photo: Castanet

Two thieves stole oil and food from a commercial location along the Trans Canada Highway last weekend before escaping toward Cache Creek, police say.

The Tk’emlups Rural RCMP detachment received a call at about 3:30 a.m. on Friday about a theft from a store in the 7100-block of the Trans Canada Highway.

Two people got out of a black truck and stole items that were locked outside before heading toward Cache Creek. One person was wearing a safety vest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tk’emlups Rural RCMP at 250-314-1800.