Appeal court upholds $1.3M award for Kamloops man injured in unlawful 2010 arrest

Photo: Castanet Michael Lenard McLellan was violently and wrongfully arrested on Feb. 11, 2010, in the parking lot outside Twin Rivers Education Centre on Holt Street.

B.C.’s highest court has thrown out an RCMP appeal of a $1.3-million judgement awarded last year to a Kamloops man who was violently and wrongfully arrested by “overly aggressive” Mounties outside a Brocklehurst school in 2010.

Michael Lenard McLellan successfully sued the federal government and two former Kamloops Mounties — Const. Evan Elgee and Const. Carla Peters. Last year, a B.C. Supreme Court judge awarded McLellan $1,303,448.96 in damages.

The federal government appealed that ruling, arguing it was “inordinately high.” A three-judge B.C. Court of Appeal panel dismissed that appeal on Tuesday, meaning the $1.3-million award will stand.

McLellan was arrested on Feb. 11, 2010, at Twin Rivers Education Centre on Holt Street. He was employed as a youth worker at the time and was at the school because one of his clients, a student at TREC, was in trouble. The young man was accused of wielding a knife and threatening a teacher.

Court heard McLellan and his client were in the parking lot of the school when Mounties arrived, responding to a report of a young man armed with a knife.

McLellan said Mounties pointed guns at him and yelled, demanding he get on the ground. He also said Peters jumped twice onto his back while he was on the ground, and Elgee picked him up by the handcuffs and then dropped him on his face.

He said neither constable listened when he identified himself as a youth worker and held up his work badge.

McLellan’s injuries were serious. At the time of his trial, he said he had been off work since the incident and has undergone injection therapy for back injuries suffered during his arrest. A doctor testified at trial that his prospects for recovery are not great.

B.C. Supreme Court Justice Joel Groves said the arrest was “unlawful” and “overly aggressive.”

“It does not appear that constables Elgee and Peters relied on their training to even take a few moments to assess a situation before they drew their guns, began yelling and, I find, ignored the representations and explanations being offered by Mr. McLellan — including his statements, which I accept he made, that he was merely a worker for the student, and by showing his badge to confirm this,” Groves said in his decision last year.

Groves awarded McLellan $650,000 for loss of future earnings, more than $330,000 for past wage loss, nearly $100,000 for special damages, $56,120 for cost of future care and $170,000 for non-pecuniary damages. McLellan had been seeking $2.2 million in damages.

On appeal, the federal Ministry of Public Safety argued that the judge awarded too much for future earnings and past wage loss, and made an award that was “inordinately high” for pecuniary damages — compensation for the consequences of McLellan’s injuries.

A three-judge B.C. Court of Appeal panel dismissed each of those arguments in Tuesday’s decision.

McLellan’s rough arrest was not public knowledge until his civil trial began in May of 2021, but the incident took place at a time when the Kamloops RCMP detachment was routinely finding itself in problematic situations.

Elgee and Const. Stephen Zaharia, who was also present at McLellan’s arrest and testified at his civil trial, were both charged in connection with a high-profile incident in 2010 in which a number of Kamloops Mounties and jail guards watched two intoxicated women engage in sex acts in a jail cell — one of whom was arrested by Peters.

Charges against Elgee and Zaharia were later dropped. They both testified at the 2014 trial of RCMP Cpl. Rick Brown, who was ultimately acquitted on one count of breach of trust.

During Brown’s trial, court heard the Kamloops RCMP detachment was a very dysfunctional place in 2010.

As of last year, Elgee was working as an RCMP constable at a detachment in New Brunswick. Peters retired from policing in 2017 due to an unrelated medical issue.