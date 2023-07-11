City will test bear-resistant curbside organics bins in Juniper Ridge

Photo: City of Kamloops Organics carts will be replaced in the Juniper Ridge West neighbourhood with these bear-resistant carts this August.

The city of Kamloops will launch a pilot program next month testing bear-resistant curbside organics carts.

The one-year program will aim to see how effective the bear-resistant carts work, whether residents are willing and able to use them and whether there might be any impact of bear-human conflict.

About 300 houses in the Juniper Ridge West neighbourhood will be included in the pilot. The city said the area was chosen based on bear hazard ratings.

This route has properties on Galore Crescent, Galore Place, Galore Court, Emerald Drive, Myra Place, and part of Qu’Appelle Boulevard.

The city has provided residents with an online map of the route, so residents can check if their property is included and they can register to receive updates about the pilot.

The selected homes will also receive a letter from the city this week about the program.

According to the city, these properties already receive organic waste collection and have standard organics carts, which were included in the organic waste collection pilot.

Crews will swap out the current carts with bear-resistant bins during their regular waste collection later this month.

The bear-resistant cart will be similar in size and shape but with extra features.

“The bear-resistant cart has a lid that is able to be clipped shut when not in use,” Danielle Sparks, the City’s environmental services co-ordinator, said in a news release.

“These carts are bear-resistant, not bear-proof, so we are emphasizing that our objective is to add another tool to our toolbox to help prevent human-bear interactions. We want residents to follow Bear Smart practices and manage bear attractants around their homes.

“The more that residents make effective use of the organics cart as part of the new curbside collection program, the less of an attractant garbage carts will ultimately become.”

The success of this program will be measured by feedback from the residents by surveys, observations by staff, and analyzing wildlife reports.

After the pilot, staff will provide a summary of their findings and recommendations to city council.