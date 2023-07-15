Former Kamloops security guards claim they weren't paid for work, left scrambling

Photo: Pixabay

Former Neptune Security guards in Kamloops say they haven’t been paid for weeks of work after the company's recent bankruptcy, leaving many scrambling for jobs while unable to afford bills.

“My account is $0. You can come and look because my account is minus right now. I'm just really worried about — I need money,” former Neptune guard Kiratpal Bhullar told Castanet Kamloops.

“My phone bill, my utility bills, my everything is pending right now.”

Neptune Security filed for bankruptcy on May 18. A number of security guards who had been working for the company in Kamloops said they were asked by supervisors to continue to work during the Memorial Cup, which ran from May 25 to June 4.

Will Beatty, the city’s emergency preparedness manager, said the city is up-to-date on its payments to Neptune, with the contract ending June 9 — well after the Memorial Cup and more than three weeks after the company filed for bankruptcy.

"We're working with the receiver for the bankruptcy and that's where all the all the payments would be going," said Beatty.

"We specifically asked if we should be dealing with representatives from Neptune and the receiver said no."

Neptune was paid at an hourly rate, for nearly $800,000 worth of security service for the City of Kamloops in 2022 alone.

In a statement to Castanet Kamloops, the city said it isn’t “accountable or able to verify an employer will pay its employees.”

Since Neptune went under, the city has contracted Lapper Security for services around the city.

Parminder Singh, a previous Neptune Security supervisor, said that despite Neptune having filed for bankruptcy prior to the Memorial Cup, the city still engaged the company to provide security services during the event and hasn’t yet paid — something the city disputes.

“We filed invoices related to Memorial Cup and after it and whatever we worked for city, but they're not paying any single penny to us,” Singh said.

Singh said Neptune’s bankruptcy process will take some time, meaning many of the guards who worked the Memorial Cup may have to wait to be paid.

“They're following the process and everything, you know, if any company will file bankruptcy, and it will take time," he said. "But it's not like in my hands."

Ed LaPierre, owner of Lapper Security, said he wasn’t aware of payment issues between Neptune and the city, but said many guards are still waiting to be paid regardless.

“I’ve only heard what the guards have said, as well, because I've taken on a bunch of their guards to give them some work,” said LaPierre.

“They've just told me that they haven't been paid as far from the Memorial Cup — but some upwards of $6,000.”

Many of Neptune’s former guards in Kamloops have said they’re now out thousands of dollars, with some left unemployed and unable to pay their bills.

Former guard Akashbeep Singh, who is also a student, said he hasn’t been paid for any of his work during the Memorial Cup, meaning he’s still missing a $4,000 paycheque.

“Obviously, it was hand to mouth for me, as I'm a student over here, and I used to, like, my revenue was with the cash only that I received. So it was very hard for me,” said Singh.

“Most of them are students, right? And for some of them, the company owes like $6,000.”

The city is urging any employees not being paid for hours worked to file a dispute with employment standards or file for the Wage Earner Protection Plan.