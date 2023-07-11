Judge hearing evidence in Kamloops trafficking case linked to Lower Mainland gang

Photo: RCMP These photos show drugs, ammunition and cash Kamloops police say was seized in 2021 as part of an investigation linked to the Brothers Keepers gang.

Two Kamloops-area women accused of working with a violent Lower Mainland gang to ship drugs to the Tournament Capital are in court this week for a series of pretrial hearings.

Jennifer Lindsay Manuel, 40, and Alina May Ortloff, 42, are each facing three counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

The women were arrested and charged in November of 2021 at the conclusion of what police said was a two-year drug-trafficking investigation that resulted in the seizure of more than $100,000 in cash, kilograms of drugs and a half-dozen guns.

A court-ordered publication ban covers all of the evidence heard during this week’s pre-trial hearings, which began on Monday and are slated to conclude on Friday.

At the time of their arrest, police said Manuel and Ortloff were engaged in “relationship building” with the notorious Brothers Keepers gang.

The Kamloops investigation was carried out in conjunction with a larger Brothers Keepers probe by the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit, B.C.’s anti-gang police agency.

In 2021, police said the Kamloops part of the investigation got underway in June of 2019 when Mounties became aware that local drug dealers were being supplied by Brothers Keepers associates in the Vancouver area.

Manuel and Ortloff were charged in Kamloops and six others were charged in the Lower Mainland and on Vancouver Island.

Their trial is scheduled to get underway in B.C. Supreme Court on Jan. 29.

Both women are free on bail.