Drug dealer gets 8.5 years in prison for loaded handguns, fentanyl

A Kamloops drug dealer who was busted with loaded handguns twice in a two-month span has been ordered to spend more than eight years in federal prison.

Cameron Deakin-Robertson, 25, pleaded guilty in B.C. Supreme Court on Monday to two counts of possessing a loaded handgun without authorization and one count each of possessing a firearm while prohibited and possessing fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking.

Court heard Deakin-Robertson was caught on May 1, 2022, and again on June 22, 2022.

In the first instance, police were called to a report of a suspicious vehicle near Cherry Avenue and Wood Street in the middle of the night. Mounties found Deakin-Robertson slumped over at the wheel of a parked car.

Crown prosecutor Anthony Varesi said Mounties found drug paraphernalia and arrested Deakin-Robertson for impaired driving. A search of the vehicle turned up a loaded Luger nine-millimetre handgun and dozens of rounds of ammunition.

Deakin-Robertson had only recently been released from prison following a separate firearms-related conviction.

“At the time of the offence, the accused was on three separate firearms prohibition orders,” Varesi said.

Deakin-Robertson was released, but not for long. He was arrested again about seven weeks later after a constable spotted him a few blocks away from the Kamloops RCMP's Battle Street detachment armed with a baseball bat.

Varesi said Deakin-Robertson ran from police but was caught. Inside a bag he had on him, investigators found a loaded 22-calibre handgun with a silencer, as well as 92.9 grams of fentanyl, 37.8 grams of cocaine, 27.3 grams of meth, a digital scale and $1,640 in cash.

Court heard the drugs were worth more than $5,000 in total if they had been sold at the ounce level on the street.

Deakin-Robertson has been in jail since his arrest last summer. Varesi and defence lawyer Dustin Gagnon suggested a joint submission for an 8.5-year sentence.

“He does acknowledge that his behaviour was irresponsible,” Gagnon said. “He is remorseful to a degree. He entered guilty pleas knowing it was the right thing to do.”

Gagnon said Deakin-Robertson has a supportive family, but became addicted to drugs as a way of dealing with his undiagnosed ADHD.

“He turns to gambling and he turns to drugs,” he said. “It’s a cycle he’s having a hard time trying to beat at this point in time.”

Deakin-Robertson has a criminal record including 25 prior adult convictions, as well as eight convictions on his youth record. His longest previous sentence was three years, which he received in 2018 following another firearms offence.

B.C. Supreme Court Justice Dennis Hori went along with the joint submission.

In addition to the prison sentence, Deakin-Robertson will be required to submit a sample of his DNA to a national criminal database and will be bound by another lifetime firearms prohibition.

Once given credit for time served, he will have a little less than seven years remaining on his sentence.