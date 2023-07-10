Kamloops band breaks world record with concert tour around Metro Vancouver

Photo: Loops. Jon Fennell (left) and Kevin Roy (right) of the band , made a world record attempt on July 8 in Metro Vancouver.

It looks like a new world record has been set in Vancouver.

Loops, a band currently based in Kamloops, travelled to Metro Vancouver this weekend with the goal of breaking a world record in an effort to raise money for the BC Children's Hospital.

Their objective was to play nine shows in nine different cities in 12 hours on July 8.

And with 23 minutes left, they finished it.

"We were really happy with the response and support from the public and the crowds at the last few locations really pumped us up to get to the finish!" singer Kevin Roy tells V.I.A. in an email.

The record had a few specifications that made it a little more difficult. Notably, the shows had to be in different cities and the shows had to be 50 km apart. So they couldn't just play in the forest where Anmore, Coquitlam and Port Moody meet and call it three shows. They also had to sell tickets and play on a stage, so traditional busking wouldn't count, either.

In the end, they played shows from Squamish to Delta to Langley all in a half-day. That included a stop at Vancouver's Blarney Stone.

The group still has to submit their papers to Guinness, the de facto world record keepers, but it might take a while to get it authorized by the Jim Pattison-owned company. Loops isn't paying for the sped-up service; they want to make sure all the money they raised goes directly to the hospital's foundation.

Roy explains they're still a little ways from figuring out exactly how much they raised, but notes so far they've had almost $6,000 in donations directly to their site. One of their show locations raised $11,000, he adds.



