Thieves steal nearly 100 backpacks filled with donated school supplies, Sally Ann says

Photo: Lisl Barnes The Salvation Army Kamloops said nearly 100 backpacks from its Back-to-School program were stolen out of a storage container.

The Salvation Army's Kamloops branch says its back-to-school program was the target of thieves, with nearly 100 backpacks containing school supplies meant for youth stolen from a storage container.

Susanne Gore-Flukinger, Salvation Army Kamloops resource centre co-ordinator, said 95 of the 100 backpacks donated by Canadian Tire were stolen out of a sea can housing the supplies.

“We've been renovating, so we've had stuff stored in the sea can, which is, you know, usually quite a safe place,” she said.

“They cut all the handles off and were able to get in, and overnight, in a few trips, they took all the backpacks.”

Gore-Flukinger said police didn’t have much hope that the culprits will be found after the alleged theft occurred in May.

“Because it was at night, security cameras, you know, aren't that great — they don't have a lot of expectation that they will find them,” she said.

According to Gore-Flukinger, the Salvation Army Kamloops recently discovered the theft won’t be covered by any type of insurance.

“Our insurance is not arranged by us — it's arranged corporately, and it doesn't cover items that are donated," she said. "So that was, you know, that's another issue.”

Despite the loss, the Salvation Army still hopes to deliver as many as 200 children with back-to-school needs by Aug. 24.

The backpacks are given to families with school-aged children, including items such as water bottles, discounts for haircuts, gift cards for footwear and school supplies.

The Salvation Army Kamloops said it distributed 140 backpacks last year, and they are expecting more requests this year as families face financial challenges.

“We don't want to not do the programs. So we're just gonna keep asking people to come alongside us to support these families,” Gore-Flunkinger said.

“Families have many other needs heading back to school, too. And it's weird to think about it in the second week of summer, but we do need to be preparing now.”