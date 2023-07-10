Environment Canada issues special air quality statement due to smoky skies

Photo: Castanet Wildfire smoke over Kamloops in May 2023.

Communities in the North Thompson and the Fraser Canyon can expect smoky skies for at least the next day, according to Environment Canada.

A special air quality statement has been issued for the North Thompson and Fraser Canyon due to new fire activity in the past 24 hours.

"These regions are being impacted or are likely to be impacted by wildfire smoke over the next 24 to 48 hours," Environment Canada said in a statement.

"Expect haze and smoke conditions to be highly variable, especially in areas near new fires. Local precipitation may only temporarily improve smoke conditions."

Environment Canada says high levels of smoke continue in northeastern B.C. and around Williston Lake.