Long-planned lounge Stills Co. now open in downtown Kamloops

Photo: Stills Co./Facebook Two Stills Co. employees at the front of the newly opened restaurant.

After a lengthy delay, downtown lounge Stills Co. is officially open to the public with craft cocktails and tapas — but the distillery part is not yet up and running.

The restaurant, 501 Lansdowne St., was originally supposed to be open last winter but was delayed. It opened its doors late last week.

During regular business hours, Stills Co. will serve cocktails and tapas on a rotating seasonal menu.

General Manager Carla Donnelly said she is hoping to work with local farmers to obtain ingredients, and Stills Co. currently carries spirits from around the Interior.

“It really is a tasting experience. So the idea is that you come here and you kind of graze, try different things, experiment with different flavours,” she said.

“Don't expect a traditional family restaurant. This is something a little different — knowledge-focused, small bites, tastes and living, exploring and socializing and having a really unique experience in the market.

"I hope we bring kind of a different setting that really feels like a place where young professionals and adults can relax and, and have a space that feels unique and a little bit upscale, but also fun.”

Donnelly said Stills Co. staff are still working to figure out the distillery process.

“We got really excited to open the lounge and share it with people. So we decided to go ahead and open our lounge separately,” she said.

“We do have a food primary and liquor license on the lounge side separate to the manufacturing.”

Donnelly said that they hope to have their own spirits for sale and in their cocktails this coming fall.

The restaurant had a soft opening on Wednesday, and once the spirits are ready in the coming months, they will hold a grand opening. Donnelly said there is not yet a confirmed date.

Stills Co. is now open Tuesday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to late, and will have cafe hours Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. until 11 a.m.

The cafe hours will provide customers with espresso beverages such as lattes, as well as freshly baked pastries that are made in house.

Donnelly said Stills Co. is unable to take reservations at this time and the restaurant will be first come first served.