Kamloops' Remesz tapped to head up BC Games Society's board

Photo: Niki Remesz/Twitter

The BC Games has announced the appointment of new leadership, which includes a Kamloops woman taking over the chair of the society's board of directors.

Niki Remesz, a Kamloops marketing consultant, will take over the role of chair from Jamey Paterson, who had been in the position since 2017.

“I am honoured to lead such a talented group of board members as Chair of the BC Games Society Board of Directors,” she said in a news release.

“The fact that we are able welcome these impressive new members today is a testament to the important role that the BC Games and Team BC play in the development of athletes, coaches, officials, and communities across our province.”

Remesz started Uniquely Inspired Marketing, a full-service marketing and consulting firm located in Kamloops. She was the president of the 2018 BC Winter Games and received the Sport Person of the Year at the 2019 Sports Council Awards.

Remesz started working with the BC Games Society board in 2020, and her term will end in 2026.