NorthPaws look for success at home after winless road trip

The Kamloops NorthPaws’ losing streak hit half a dozen on Sunday with an 11-6 loss to the AppleSox in Wenatchee.

The ‘Paws (7-26) were swept by the AppleSox (22-8) on the heels of another three-game sweep at the hands of the Bellingham Bells (20-10).

“We are playing hard, we just can’t connect at the plate,” Kamloops manager Keith Francis said after Sunday’s loss, the club’s sixth in a row.

“We have tried different things including having the players to BP in the cage and by themselves.”

The NorthPaws are all alone at the bottom of the West Coast League’s standings. They will look to get back in the win column on Tuesday with the Edmonton Riverhawks (8-22) visit Norbrock Stadium to start a three-game set.

“Tuesday, we will try something different,” Francis said.

“Everyone wants to turn this around. We just need to slow down and concentrate on hitting the ball.”

First pitch on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday is 6:35 p.m. on McArthur Island.