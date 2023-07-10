BC Housing pays $2.5M for Sahali motel, will spend further $2.7M on upgrades

Photo: Tim Petruk The previous Columbia Motor Inn will be bought out by Ask Wellness with funding provided by BC Housing.

The provincial government is shelling out $2.5 million to purchase a Columbia Street motel for ASK Wellness, and spending a further $2.7 million on renovation work to turn it into transitional housing.

BC Housing announced the purchase of the Columbia Motor Inn, 575 Columbia St., on Monday morning.

The motel has been a part of the subsidized housing system in Kamloops since 2018, and has subsidized units for those transitioning from shelters or supportive housing who can live independently.

The motel is a two-storey building with 24 studio units, a laundry room and on-site parking.

“With this purchase, we are making sure that more vulnerable people in Kamloops transitioning to permanent housing continue to have affordable options to rely on,” B.C. Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon said in a news release.

“Our government will continue to explore creative avenues like this to build on our commitment to boost the supply of safe and secure housing that meet the needs of people in Kamloops and in communities across British Columbia.”

According to the news release, the $2.7 million will cover renovation work, municipal fees, soft costs and contingency fees.

The province said that the renovations are needed to meet the needs and requirements of the tenants, and to make sure the motel adheres to safety specifications. The work will also help to extend the life of the building for another 40 years.

ASK Wellness will own and operate the motel and will receive ongoing operational funding from BC Housing.

“We are extremely excited to continue operating and supporting those individuals who have been able to transition into a more independent component of our housing continuum,” Bob Hughes, CEO of ASK Wellness, said in the statement.

The deal is part of a $19-billion investment by Victoria, which has provided more than 1,600 beds in Kamloops since 2017, according to the province.