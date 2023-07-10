City cleaning up debris after intense Sunday storm left roadways flooded

Photo: Twitter/@Jaxvel8Orqwa This was the scene at the south end of the Overlanders Bridge after heavy rains swept debris onto the roadway on Sunday afternoon.

City of Kamloops work crews are out Monday morning to assess damage following an intense storm that swept through the region Sunday afternoon, leaving debris scattered on roadways.

Greg Wightman, utility services manager for the city, said there weren’t many reports of property damage, but the localized rainfall overwhelmed some drainage systems.

“The airport was reporting 2.6 millimetres, which is, you know, very, very little and we definitely had a lot more than that in other areas of town,” said Wightman.

Notre Dame Drive and Victoria Street West were the most impacted by the storm, according to Wightman.

“Notre Dame was flooded out quite badly, which isn't uncommon in a storm of that intensity,” said Wightman.

“The other was West Victoria Street at the south end of the Overlanders Bridge, and that's where we have a drainage channel that dumps out just above the roadway there.”

Wightman said work had been done nine years ago to cut the bank back and ensure water and debris wouldn’t hit the roadway as frequently.

However, the intensity of the storm caused debris to be washed out onto roadway, leaving the city to clean up the mess.

“There's still a lot of the debris out on roadways, and we're checking in all of our drainage infrastructure at this point — all the channels and inlets and outlets, just make sure everything survived,” said Wightman.

Wightman said debris remains behind the short retaining wall at the south end of Overlanders Bridge, with follow-up work scheduled to be conducted over the weekend based on traffic volumes in the area during the week.

Other work is scheduled to be completed over the next couple of days.

Wightman said with thunderstorms in the forecast early this week, residents can help by ensuring catch basins are clear of debris.

“One thing I think residents can really do to help us out is often after a storm like this, catch basins end up with a lot of debris on top of them,” he said.

“Just making sure those catch basins are open and able to accept the water if it starts raining.”