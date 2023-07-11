218550
Soccer Quest girls win provincial championship on home turf

A Kamloops squad won a provincial soccer championship Sunday on McArthur Island.

The 2007-08-09 girls’ team from Soccer Quest held on for a 1-0 win in the championship final over Tzeatchen FC.

The team is coached by Dave Spendlove, Jamie Spendlove and Alex Polson.

Soccer Quest’s 2010-11 girls’ team lost in the final to a Kamloops Youth Soccer Association squad.

The 2010 boys’ team from Soccer Quest will ride an undefeated season into this weekend’s provincial championship tournament in Langley.

