Kamloops  

Crews quickly gain control of new wildfire northwest of Sun Peaks

Fire held north of Kamloops

A wildfire northwest of Sun Peaks that was discovered on Sunday is listed as being held.

The blaze was discovered northwest of the mountain resort at about 6 p.m. on Sunday.

It is currently less than a hectare in size and the cause is under investigation, according to the BCWS website. Being held means crews don't expect the fire to grow any further.

Taylor Shantz, BCWS information officer, told Castanet Kamloops the agency has four personnel working on the fire, which is in the Mount Leslie area.

