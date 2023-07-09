Hundreds without power along Highway 5

Photo: BC Hydro

Hundreds of residents along Highway 5, between Barrière and Clearwater, are without power on Sunday evening due to a slew of outages, according to BC Hydro.

The outages occurred from around 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., with crews assigned to each of the eight outages being reported.

Reports indicated that trees have fallen on a power line along the highway between Clearwater and Little Fort, blocking the northbound lane.

According to BC Hydro, the cause of the rest of the outages is still under investigation.

Castanet Kamloops has reached out to BC Hydro to find out more information.