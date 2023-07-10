KYSA U13 girls earn provincial title on home turf, winning final in penalty kicks

Photo: Contributed

The Kamloops Youth Soccer Association’s U13 girls' squad won provincial gold on Sunday, dispatching cross-town competition in a close match to earn a B.C. title on their home turf.

Jodi Fisher, head coach of the U13 Kamloops Blaze girls, called the final game “a nail biter” and said the club brought their A-game to win the BC Soccer Provincial Championship.

“We are incredibly proud of this group of girls. They this is kind of their first exposure to high-level competition,” she said.

“They were consistent and battled really hard against fierce opponents as well as the heat.”

Goal scorers Sophie Ziesmann and Ella Simpson scored for KYSA in the championship match, but Soccer Quest kept up.

“We went up first and then they tied it — went back and forth," Fisher said. "So the final ended in a 2-2 tie."

The game then came down to penalty kicks, with shooters Nya Fisher, Hailey Duguid and Jaida Marino each finding the back of the net.

Ziesmann and Simpson each scored again during in the shootout, with Simpson tallying the game-winning goal.

“A lot of high-pitched screams — we all went running onto the field and surrounded our goalie because she really made some pretty amazing saves,” Fisher said.

Goaltender Piper Kennedy stood tall throughout the game, Fisher said, and didn’t let the pressure get to her.

Fisher said parents, grandparents and other teams surrounded the field on McArthur Island to watch the high-stakes game.

“Some of the girls were were pretty nervous because, like I said, this was their first experience in a high-level competition game, but they really kind of pulled through and pulled together as a group,” she said.

“Leading up to this final game, the girls were battling really hard and played consistently well and they really deserve this one.”