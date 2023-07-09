Flooding at south end of Overlanders Bridge following intense thunderstorm

Reports of flash flooding near the south end of Overlanders bridge has traffic moving at a snail’s pace following an intense thunderstorm.

Video shows significant flooding at the south end of the bridge, with motorists struggling to make their way through the pooling water.

Reports include rock debris haven been washed onto the road where the bridge connects to Victoria St. West, causing significant delays for traffic.

Reports of flooding have been made from other areas as well, including Notre Dame Drive and on the North Shore.

Castanet Kamloops has reached out to the City of Kamloops for comment.