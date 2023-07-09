Environment Canada ends severe thunderstorm warning for South Thompson

UPDATE 2:43
Environment Canada has ended the severe thunderstorm warning for the South Thompson, saying the thunderstorms have weakened or moved out of the region.
ORIGINAL 1:56
Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the South Thompson.
“Meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing strong wind gusts, up to nickel size hail and heavy rain,” Environment Canada said in a statement.
“Severe thunderstorm warnings are issued when imminent or occurring thunderstorms are likely to produce or are producing one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.”
Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.
The weather alert was issued at 1:39 p.m. as multiple thunderstorms from Kamloops to Falkland track northeast at 20 km/h over Highway 1 over the next half an hour.