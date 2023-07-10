Dog rescued from alleged Clearwater puppy mill finds loving home

Photo: BC SPCA Timbit, one of more than a dozen dogs seized in January from a breeder in the North Thompson area, according to the BC SPCA.

One of the 15 starving dogs rescued in January from a breeder in Clearwater is adapting to family life, according to the BC SPCA.

Timbit, only a couple of months old at the time of her rescue, was one of seven Cane Corso puppies rescued as a result of an animal-cruelty investigation in which the puppies were described as “walking skeletons.”

Timbit and her siblings were brought into the BC SPCA’s Vernon Community Animal Centre where they were given care and treatment.

In February, Timbit was adopted by a Vancouver family, who made the 10-hour round trip to pick her up from the shelter.

Her adoptive family said that Timbit has won over their hearts, describing Timbit as “a little spit fire” but “also a princess,” who is learning the tricks of the trade and can now sit, shake, spin and is improving at recall.

BC SPCA officials were tipped off about the alleged animal cruelty in late December, after which investigators visited the Clearwater site multiple times to rescue seven puppies and eight dogs under the age of three.

According to the BC SPCA, the emaciated dogs were reportedly being bred and sold for profit in the Clearwater area.

In March, prosecutors said they were considering whether charges will be laid in connection with the investigation.