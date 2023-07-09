BCWS crews responding to numerous spot-sized fires sparked Saturday

Photo: BCWS

BC Wildfire Service crews responded to 11 new wildfires in the Kamloops Fire Centre Saturday, with two already declared out.

BCWS said the Kamloops Fire Centre saw 164 lightning strikes on Saturday, with five of the new fires suspected to have been lightning-caused. The causes for the remaining six are unknown at this time.

Of the 11 new fires started yesterday, two have been declared out while the remaining nine are listed as out of control.

According to BCWS, a spot-sized fire was discovered Saturday evening south of Kamloops near East Salmon Lake.

Another wildfire sparked south of Merritt between Coalmont Road and Highway 5A, and is currently listed as just over 10 hectares in size. The fire is believed to have been cased by lightning.