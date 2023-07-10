Week to begin with showers, thunderstorms before sun and heat resume

Madison Reeve

Kamloops will begin the week with chances of showers and thunderstorms before sun and heat resume, according to Environment Canada.

Temperatures are predicted to rise incrementally throughout the week as showers and cloudy periods subside, with temperatures as high as 36 C by the weekend.

Monday will see a mix of sun and cloud throughout the day, with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Temperatures are predicted to reach a high of 30 C. Monday night will see cloudy periods with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a low of 17 C.

Tuesday will continue to see periods of both sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a daytime high of 29 C. Tuesday evening will see clear skies and a low of 17 C.

Skies are expected to clear up by Wednesday with a high of 32 C. Clear skies will continue into the night, accompanying a low of 16 C.

Sunny skies are predicted throughout the day on Thursday, as temperatures rise slightly to 33 C. Clear skies are expected for the evening with a low of 17 C.

Friday will continue to see sun as temperatures continue to increase, reaching a daytime high of 34 C. Skies will remain clear going into the night, with a low of 17 C predicted.

Sunny skies and temperatures as high as 36 C are forecast going into the weekend.