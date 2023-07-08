Environment Canada ends a severe thunderstorm warning west of Kamloops

Photo: File photo

UPDATE: 6:09 p.m.

Environment Canada has ended the severe thunderstorm warning ended for the South Thompson, saying the thunderstorms have weakened or moved out of the region.

ORIGINAL: 5:50 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for the South Thompson.

Environment Canada meteorologists said they are tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing strong wind gusts, up to nickel size hail and heavy rain.



This thunderstorm is sitting 25 km west of Kamloops as of early Saturday evening and is moving 15 km/h to the north, approaching Highway 1 near Kamloops Lake, according to the warning.



The heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.



"Severe thunderstorm warnings are issued when imminent or occurring thunderstorms are likely to produce or are producing one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall."

A heat warning is also in place for the Thompson Okanagan as of Saturday morning.