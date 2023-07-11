Kamloops Islamic Association eyes mosque move from Knutsford into city

Photo: Facebook / Ayesha Mosque

The Kamloops Islamic Association will appear before city council Tuesday seeking support for its latest efforts to relocate a mosque from its current Knutsford site to a more urban location.

Faisal Siddiqui, association president, said some professionals in the community — including doctors — are deciding to leave Kamloops and citing the inaccessibility of the rural Ayesha Mosque as a factor.

The mosque has also struggled to expand its programming and services due to its location and challenges with water and sewage capacity on the property.

After years of searching for a suitable site within city limits, Siddiqui said the Kamloops Islamic Association has found a potential parcel of land they would like to purchase, but it’s owned by the city.

“It is in close proximity of TRU, and we feel that it is a perfect spot for us to establish a mosque that will resolve a lot of issues and also benefit the citizens of Kamloops,” he said.

“The biggest challenge is, what I feel, is at the city staff level, they see a mosque merely as a place of worship. What we are saying is, this is not. We are already functioning as a community centre. Most of our programs are like outreach programs — we are benefiting the citizens of Kamloops on many fronts.”

Siddiqui said city staff have said the property in question, located along McGill Road, is earmarked for future development, and the KIA has also been told the city can’t show preference to a faith-based community with a direct sale of land.

The KIA presented in front of council in 2021, with elected officials opting to write a letter of “high-level support” for the association’s efforts. At the time, the previous mayor and some councillors expressed a desire to show support, but noted the city couldn’t give preferential treatment.

Siddiqui said he believes there is precedent for a municipality and an Islamic association to reach an agreement.

“We do have a very strong example before us from the City of Prince George,” he said, noting the Islamic association there entered into a lease-to-own agreement with the city to secure land for a mosque.

“There is a mechanism in place at the municipal level — nobody's really asking for anything unethical or outside the legal framework. It is just the willingness piece, and the recognition of the importance of having a mosque within the city and the benefits that it provides to the community at large.”

Representatives from the KIA are expected to present to city council shortly after the meeting gets underway at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday.