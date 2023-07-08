Thompson-Nicola Regional Library launches 2023 summer reading club

Photo: Unsplash/Tom Hermans

The Thompson-Nicola Regional Library has launched this year’s summer reading club programming.

In a news release, the library said the theme for Summer Reading Club 2023 is “journey through time.” Reading clubs are available for all ages, from kids to adults.

Summer reading club runs from July 3 until Aug. 26, and includes activities at all TNRL locations.

The library is also bringing free summer programs to Aberdeen Mall, including a weekly storytime, which takes place Wednesday mornings from 10:30 a.m. until 11 a.m.

More information on the 2023 summer reading club can be found on the TNRL website.