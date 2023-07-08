BCWS responding to spot-sized wildfires believed to be lightning-caused

Photo: BC Wildfire Service

BC Wildfire Service crews in the Kamloops Fire Centre are responding to several spot-sized wildfires believed to have been caused by lightning.

Taylor Shantz, BCWS fire information officer, said the Kamloops Fire Centre saw 623 lightning strikes on Friday.

She said there were 11 fire starts in the region on Friday, 10 of which are suspected to have been caused by lightning.

“Two are already out, and one is under control,” Shantz said, speaking with Castanet News on Saturday morning.

“There are a number of spot fires that are existing, and those are being actioned by four-man crews for the most part.”

According to BCWS, a 0.4 hectare wildfire was discovered Friday afternoon at McDougal Creek, near Blackpool.

Another small, spot-sized wildfire was located northwest of Barriere.

One wildfire was sparked south of Pavilion at Mount Marble, and another was discovered between Lytton and Lillooet at Nesikep Creek. Both of these fires are estimated to be less than a hectare in size.

Wildfires have also been sparked around Vernon, including the 3.2 hectare Horseshoe Lake blaze in Spallumcheen.