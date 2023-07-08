Sandman opens as cooling centre to provide relief during heat wave

Photo: Contributed

The City of Kamloops is opening the concourse at Sandman Centre to provide residents with temporary relief from the hot temperatures following the announcement of a heat warning from Environment Canada.



The Sandman Centre, located at 300 Lorne Street, will be open as a cooling centre on Saturday, July 8, from 12 p.m. to 8 pm, and will operate daily until the end of the heat event.



In addition to the cooling centre, the City is working with community partners to ensure bottled water is available for distribution to people at risk for heat-related illnesses.

A number of outdoor heat relief options are available, including water parks, drinking fountains with potable water, and washrooms with potable water at various park locations throughout the city.

For a list of outdoor locations with heat relief amenities, visit Kamloops.ca/Heat.