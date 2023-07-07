Two new spot fire listed south east of Kamloops and north near Barrière

Photo: BCWS

BC Wildfire Service has discovered two new spot fires in the Thompson area.

Both of the spot fires were discovered Friday afternoon, one southeast of Kamloops in the Weyman Creek area and one north near Barrière in the Mount Borthwick area.

The fires are listed as out of control and the Weyman Creek fire cause is under investigation while the Mount Borthwick fire was believed to be started by lightning.

BC Wildfire Service Information Officer Taylor Shantz said they will have more information on operations and responses to the wildfires on Saturday.