Kamloops fire chief urges caution as hot, dry conditions increase wildfire risk

Photo: Pixabay

Kamloops Fire Chief Ken Uzeloc is reminding residents to stay “fire conscious” as hot, dry weather and forecasted lightning is expected to increase the amount of wildfire starts across the province in the days ahead.

The BC Wildfire Service provided an update on the province’s wildfire outlook in a press conference held Wednesday, with officials saying fuels are “crucially dry and ready to burn thanks to a largely warm, dry spring.

In light of this forecast, Uzeloc encouraged Kamloops residents to “really be fire conscious and fire smart.”

“Do smart things. There are no outdoor fires, cooking fires allowed right now. So don’t be burning wood and having a campfire, or having a backyard fire,” he told Castanet Kamloops.

“Certainly don’t be using any consumer fireworks. Just those common sense things that we preach all the time.”

Uzeloc noted Kamloops Fire Rescue had to attend a couple of fires on Canada Day that started as a result of people lighting off consumer fireworks, and had reports of “half a dozen different locations” where fireworks were being used.

He said people in the community should look at their properties to see if actions can be taken to reduce fire risk.

“Make sure that if you’ve got buildup of combustable materials, it’s away from your house. Create those safety zones around your house that if something happens, it doesn't immediately impact your house,” Uzeloc said.

Backyard and beach fires are banned throughout the City of Kamloops.

A campfire ban is also in place for the Kamloops Fire Centre as of Friday, July 7. Open fires are prohibited, as well as the use of fireworks, sky lanterns, exploding targets and tiki torches.