Lots of work left to do to attract, retain doctors in Kamloops, council told

The Thompson Region Division of Family Practice will be launching two new committees to focus on the recruitment and retention of local physicians.

Shelley Breen, development lead, and Chelsea Brookes, retention and recruitment lead, presented an update on the division’s work to city council on June 27.

Breen said this fall, they will starting up a private sector committee involving local businesses, as well as a group involving representatives from the City of Kamloops, Venture Kamloops, Thompson Rivers University and the TNRD.

“There will be opportunities for joint collaboration, and each committee will be apprised of the work being done at the other table,” she said.

“It is through these committees that we will be able to firm up future asks from city council as we begin to look at advocating for supports to incentivize physician recruitment.”

Statistics provided to council showed 45,850 residents in the Kamloops Centre North and Kamloops Centre South areas have a family physician, while 62,874 remain without a doctor.

Brookes said there has been "no real major changes” to the local physician community in the last year, noting recruitment is a nation-wide challenge.

Brookes said in the last year, the division supported the Thompson Region Family Obstetrics Group with locum coverage, and worked to further recruitment efforts by launching an updated website, attending a family medicine forum in Toronto, and hosting two events with residents in UBC’s family medicine program.

She said the division has also offered events, supports, project work and leadership opportunities to retain the community’s existing physicians.

Coun. Bill Sarai asked if the division receives feedback on what is attracting physicians to work in places other than Kamloops.

Brookes said Kamloops is “a diamond in the rough.”

“People from the outside aren't always interested in Kamloops, so once they're here, they're really surprised by the medical community, the amenities, things like that,” she said.

“Another thing that we've heard is Kamloops isn't big enough to offer all the benefits of being urban, but you also don't get, say, financial incentives from practicing rurally. So the mid size can be challenging.”

Breen added Kamloops doesn’t necessarily offer all the cultural pieces that internationally-trained physicians would like to see.

“Honestly, I don't think we have a problem keeping our physicians here — I think it's a problem of attracting our physicians, and how do we show what an amazing community Kamloops is and all that it has to offer,” she said.

“We're really working on that marketing piece, and are developing some strategies around that.”