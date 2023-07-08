Daycare portables at Ralph Bell elementary almost done, SD73 says

Daycare portables at Ralph Bell elementary are almost finished and will be occupied by a third-party child care provider, according to School District 73.

The school district recently announced the daycare portables for the school, which reopened in 2022.

The district said the daycare will provide childcare spaces for up to 72 children and will have spaces for infants, toddlers and children ages three to five years old.

The portables will have water bottle filling stations, nap spaces, built-in kitchens, laundry facilities and more.

Trustee Heather Grieve, chair of SD73's board of education, said a large reason for the installation of the portables is because the ministry of education expanded its mandate to include childcare.

“It really did reinforce the issues that we are having in our community about the importance of daycare spaces and child care spaces,” she said.

Grieve said the daycare facility is going to be operated by a third-party provider.

Tanya Rodgers, district principal for early learning and childcare, said after many applications and discussions the district chose a local education centre, called Inquiring Little Minds (ILM), to house the facility.

Rodgers said ILM was chosen because it had experienced professionals that were already involved in the community.

“Parents can expect a quality child care situation,” she said.

Both Rodgers and Grieve said they have received many phone calls about when the childcare centre will be open, but unfortunately they do not have a concrete answer.

Rodgers said that the facility still requires major work to be completed and ILM cannot apply for licensing until the spaces are finished.

Because of the delay, Rodgers said applications and spaces may not be available until September.

Grieve said that the district is looking for more properties where they can provide childcare spaces throughout SD73.