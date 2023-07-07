Heffley Creek store targeted in overnight burglary, police say

Photo: Castanet

Investigators are hoping tips from the public will help them track down a suspect following a burglary last weekend at a store in Heffley Creek.

According to police, Mounties were called to the store in the 7000-block of the Yellowhead Highway at about 4 a.m. on July 3 for a report of a break-in.

“Upon attendance, officers discovered the front door was smashed and items, including cigarettes, were stolen,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

“Video surveillance captured footage of a white truck with a boat rack on top, as well as a man wearing flip flops and a woman in black.”

Evelyn said the suspects departed northbound on the highway.

Anyone with information can call police at 250-828-3000.