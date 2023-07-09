Teenager uses skateboard to attack security guard in North Kamloops, police say

Photo: Castanet

A security guard was attacked last weekend with a skateboard on Tranquille Road, police say.

According to Mounties, officers were called to the corner of Renfrew Avenue and Tranquille Road at about 3 a.m. on July 2 for a report of an assault.

RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said a security guard was making patrols and moving people along when he was attacked.

“A female youth allegedly attempted to strike him with a skateboard and a struggle occurred, during which he was injured,” she said in a news release.

“The victim was transported to hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.”

Evelyn said the suspect is described as a girl standing 5-foot-4 with dark hair. She was wearing a grey hoodie and black shorts.

A Kamloops Mountie was attacked with a skateboard at the nearby North Shore bus loop on June 22.

Anyone with information about either incident can call police at 250-828-3000.