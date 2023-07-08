Mountie happens upon assault in progress on downtown Kamloops street

Photo: Castanet

A Mountie in the right place at the right time last weekend in downtown Kamloops stopped an assault in progress, police say.

According to police, a constable in the area of Seymour Street and Third Avenue just before 3 a.m. on July 2 watched as a man assaulted someone as they got into a taxi.

“The officer arrested the suspect,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

“The victim was treated by ambulance for non-life-threatening injuries.”

Evelyn said the suspect was released with conditions and a court date. Mounties expect charges will be recommended.