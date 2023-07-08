Woman arrested after threatening to stab people at Canada Day celebration: police

Photo: Castanet

A woman was arrested on Canada Day after threatening to stab people in a busy Kamloops park, police say, but she won’t face charges.

According to Mounties, officers received a report off a woman threatening to stab people in Riverside Park just before 8:30 p.m. on July 1.

“A knife was seized as part of the investigation,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

“The woman was lodged in cells to sober up safely and prevent continuation of the offence.”

Evelyn said the woman was released without process, meaning she will likely not be charged.