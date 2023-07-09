Charges likely after 300 grams of drugs found in car, police say

Photo: Castanet

A man and a woman were arrested after 300 grams of suspected drugs were found in a vehicle during a North Kamloops traffic stop, police say.

According to Mounties, officers were speaking with the occupants of a vehicle in the 600-block of Brentwood Avenue just before 1 a.m. on Canada Day when they spotted what appeared to be drugs.

“A man and a woman in the vehicle were arrested,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

“Approximately 300 grams of suspected drugs packaged in a manner consistent with drug trafficking were located and seized.”

Evelyn said the woman was released at the scene. The man was later released with a court date and conditions.

She said police anticipate charges will be recommended against the man.