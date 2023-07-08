Kamloops mayor wants to speed up cancer care centre timeline

Photo: Castanet Kamloops Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson.

Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson said he will be drafting a letter to the province’s health minister to try to fast-track the development of a cancer care centre in Kamloops.

In May, Minister Adrian Dix announced a concept plan for the long-awaited centre had been approved. The facility will be built on a site just west of Royal Inland Hospital, and Dix estimated it would be accepting its first patients in four years time.

Speaking with reporters after a June 27 council meeting, Hamer-Jackson said he’d already discussed plans to write a letter with council’s executive assistant.

“I'm going to do up a letter and I'm going to send it to Adrian Dix, and it's going to be a positive letter," the mayor said.

"It's going to be, ‘What can we do to help to get the cancer clinic sooner? What can we do for you? If there's anything we need — let me know.'"

During his visit to Kamloops this spring, Dix said a business plan will be put together for the cancer centre and is expected to be complete by the end of 2023. The project will then go to tender.

The cost of the cancer care centre was estimated to be between $200 million and $300 million.