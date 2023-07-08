Time served for dealer who offered fentanyl-laced heroin to undercover cops in Kamloops

Photo: RCMP Amanda Snowdon

A drug dealer who took it upon herself to offer fentanyl to an undercover Mountie looking to score crystal meth has been sentenced to nine months time served in Kamloops.

Amanda Snowdon was sentenced Friday after earlier pleading guilty to two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance.

Court heard the 32-year-old was approached on June 11, 2019, on a Kamloops street by two undercover RCMP officers looking to buy drugs.

She sold the Mounties $40 worth of crystal meth, then asked if they wanted any “down” — a term used on the street for heroin. One of the undercover officers purchased $40 of down.

The meth she sold was pure but the heroin contained fentanyl.

“The offer was made by you to sell the heroin and fentanyl to the undercover police officer, as opposed to you being asked for this drug,” B.C. Supreme Court Justice Dennis Hori said in sentencing Snowdon.

Hori went along with a joint submission for a nine-month jail sentence, which works out to time served. She will spend one year on probation with conditions requiring she attend addictions and mental health treatment as directed by her probation officer.

She was also issued a 10-year firearms prohibition and ordered to submit a sample of her DNA to a national criminal database.

Court heard Snowdon plans to live in Campbell River with her father.