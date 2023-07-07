Kamloops lawyer awaits bail decision on charge he murdered TRU professor

Photo: Castanet Police were on scene last spring at a home on Columbia Street owned by Butch Bagabuyo, a Kamloops lawyer facing one count of interfering with human remains.

A Kamloops lawyer accused of first-degree murder in the 2022 death of a Thompson Rivers University faculty member will have to wait until next week to learn whether he will be released on bail.

Butch Bagabuyo, 55, is accused of killing Mohd Abdullah last year.

Bagabuyo’s two-day bail hearing concluded Thursday in B.C. Supreme Court. Evidence presented at the hearing is protected by a court-ordered publication ban.

Bagabuyo has been in custody at Kamloops Regional Correctional Centre since his arrest on May 12.

Abdullah, a computer sciences professor at TRU who also taught yoga and pilates in the city, was reported missing on March 11, 2022. His body was found six days later inside a rental van parked on a cul de sac in Dufferin.

Bagabuyo was arrested around the same time and charged with offering an indignity to human remains, then released on $10,000 bail.

He was re-arrested in May and charged with first-degree murder. He has been in custody since then and the indignity charge was subsequently stayed.

A decision on Bagabuyo’s bail is expected on Wednesday.