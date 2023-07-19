Man accused of firing multiple shots at moving vehicle during altercation will stand trial

Photo: Castanet

Trial dates have been set for a man accused of firing a gun at another person during an argument last fall in the North Thompson.

Richard Alan Murphy, 60, is facing seven firearms-related charges, including two counts of discharging a firearm with intent to wound or disfigure, unlawfully discharging a firearm and possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Murphy is alleged to have fired multiple shots from a rifle at a moving vehicle during a dispute.

The offences are alleged to have taken place in the Barriere area on Sept. 6.

Murphy’s three-day trial will get underway in Kamloops provincial court on Oct. 30.