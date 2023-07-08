Video of police interview circulating online places Kamloops man's life in danger

Photo: Glacier Media

Mounties are working to figure out how a videotaped police interview with a Kamloops gang associate found its way onto social media — a clip that led to an attempt on the man’s life last week.

Michael Douglas Edward Bonnell was supposed to have stood trial in Kamloops provincial court on Friday, but his lawyer got a last-minute adjournment Thursday to avoid having the 36-year-old attend court.

The threats are connected to a 34-minute video being shared on social media, in which Bonnell can be seen meeting with two RCMP constables inside a small room at Kamloops Regional Correctional Centre. The video was recorded by police in 2019 and it includes sensitive information about the city’s organized crime landscape.

Castanet Kamloops is not publishing details related to the video because it contains many allegations that are impossible to verify and Bonnell’s life is already at risk.

RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said police are investigating how and why the video was shared, as well as who is responsible. She also confirmed Mounties are investigating the alleged attempt last week on Bonnell’s life.

“We are aware of concerns raised during a public court proceeding and therefore can confirm that an investigation is occurring,” she told Castanet Kamloops.

“That investigation is ongoing and we will not be providing details regarding the complaint received by police. We are and continue to work with the victim.”

Both investigations are ongoing.