'Paws swept in Bellingham, remain in West Coast League cellar

Photo: Bellingham Bells

The Kamloops NorthPaws could not climb out of the West Coast League basement during a three-game set this week in Bellingham, swept by the North Division-leading Bells.

The ‘Paws (7-23) lost to the Bells (20-7) on consecutive nights, falling 5-1 on Tuesday, 2-0 on Wednesday and 7-5 on Thursday.

The club will begin a three-game series in Wenatchee against the AppleSox (19-8) on Friday before returning home to welcome the Edmonton Riverhawks (7-20) to McArthur Island for a series getting underway on Tuesday.