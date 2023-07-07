Province announces new Kamloops mental-health crisis team

Photo: Canadian Press B.C. Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Jennifer Whiteside at a news conference in Vancouver, on Monday, January 30, 2023.

A mobile crisis response team made up of mental health professionals and people with lived experience will be formed in Kamloops to help residents in distress, according to the province.

In a news release, B.C.’s ministry of mental health and addictions said Peer Assisted Care Teams are being rolled out to the Tournament Capital, along with Prince George and Comox Valley, in the coming months.

According to the province, the teams will serve people aged 13 and older. Operators will be chosen this fall, and the ministry said the teams could launch shortly afterwards.

Jennifer Whiteside, minister of mental health and addictions, said the province is expanding the program, which have already been operating in three other B.C. communities, in order to meet people in crisis “with care and compassion.”

“These new teams will ensure that at their most vulnerable time, people in distress are met with a mental health response that connects them to services and supports they need on their pathway to wellbeing,” she said in a statement.

The ministry said the mobile, community-led teams are trained to de-escalate mental health crisis situations, meeting individuals, providing care and connecting them to supports.

This is intended to free up police time to focus on crimes, and give people access to community services, diverting them from hospital emergency rooms and the criminal justice system.

According to the province, PACTs on Vancouver’s North Shore, in New Westminster and in Victoria have responded to more than 700 calls between January and May 2023 with minimal police interaction.

The B.C. government committed $10 million for the crisis response teams in 2022, rolling them out with the support of the Canadian Mental Health Association’s B.C. division.

The ministry said a “community activation process” will be happening this summer, and existing service providers will have the opportunity to apply to operate a team.

Coun. Dale Bass said in a statement that the teams represent “another step closer to supporting the mental health and wellbeing” of people in Kamloops.

“We at city hall hear about the gaps in our community and have learned how PACT can play a vital role in supporting us to bridge these gaps in service," she said. "PACT should be in every community in B.C."