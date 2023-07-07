BCWS says 16-hectare wildfire near Adams Lake now being held

Photo: BCWS

About two dozen BC Wildfire Service personnel have been dispatched to a wildfire sparked near Adams Lake, which is now classified as being held.

The wildfire, located near Spapilum Creek on the west side of the lake, was discovered on Wednesday afternoon and grew from two to 10 hectares overnight.

Taylor Shantz, fire information officer for BCWS, said the wildfire is now estimated to be just over 16 hectares in size.

Shantz said this is due in part to fire growth on Thursday afternoon, but the new size estimate also reflects more accurate mapping.

“There's probably a little bit of growth yesterday, however, that would have probably occurred yesterday afternoon as we did see cooler temperatures and better humidity recovery overnight,” Shantz said.

As of Friday morning, the fire is classified as being held, meaning it’s not likely to spread beyond predetermined boundaries under the current conditions.

"There are a number of crews on site, so 25 personnel, and they have the ability to call an air support as needed,” Shantz said.