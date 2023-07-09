CIBC Run for the Cure returns this fall to fundraise for cancer research

Photo: Canadian Cancer Society/CIBC Run for the Cure

The CIBC Run for the Cure for breast cancer is returning to Kamloops in October.

Run for the Cure is an annual fundraiser that aims to help with breast cancer research. Last year Kamloops raised over $28,000.

This year's run is on Oct. 1 and will take place at Riverside Park. Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m., opening ceremonies will be at 9:15 a.m., and the run will officially start at 10 a.m.

Participants can sign up for either a five-kilometre or one-kilometre run online, or donate if unable to participate.

This event is open to all ages, and everyone is welcome to participate.

Ben Schmidt, run director, said he hopes to raise $33,000 for the cause this year.

Schmidt said last year was the first time he got involved because of a personal connection and this is the first year he is co-ordinating the event.

“I actually got involved with this because my sister was diagnosed with cancer last year," he said. "I signed up because I didn't know what to do to help her out."

While a large portion of the donations go toward cancer research, the money raised will also help those battling breast cancer.

Schmidt said the money raised will help people access transportation for their treatments and to buy wigs and prosthetics.

“Since I started this, [there] are way more [people] than I expected dealing with breast cancer," he said. "And it's a pretty major problem among men and women.”

For more information call 1-888-939-3333. Those who wish to participate or donate can find more information online.